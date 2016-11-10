Enraged over the alleged refusal of the field staff of an LPG agency to accept the scrapped Rs 500 currency notes, a group of angry consumers allegedly besieged their vehicle carrying LPG cylinders at Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal on Wednesday.

Mild tension prevailed in the village when a group of consumers picked up a heated argument with the staff accompanying an autorickshaw trolley carrying LPG cylinders when the latter reportedly refused to accept Rs 500 currency notes for supplying refill.

The irate consumers allegedly detained the gas agency staff along with the vehicle near the gram panchayat office late in the afternoon.

Mandal revenue officials reached the village and persuaded the gas agency staff to accept the currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from the consumers.