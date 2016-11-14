National » Telangana

SIDDIPET, November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 05:38 IST

Low turnout for Group-II exam

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Shocked:Husband and wife, who missed the opportunity to give the Group II exam as they came late, were in disbelief, at an exam centre in Khammam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO
Shocked:Husband and wife, who missed the opportunity to give the Group II exam as they came late, were in disbelief, at an exam centre in Khammam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO

TSPSC recruitment exam passes off peacefully on second day

Out of 18,968 candidates who enrolled for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-II recruitment examination, only 11,558 attended the morning exam, while 11,552 candidates wrote the test in the afternoon session on Sunday. The attendance percentage was about 60.9.

In Sangareddy, however, despite a massive awareness campaign, only about 50 per cent of candidates attended the examination. In the morning session, only 17,424 candidates attended the examination out of 32,247 candidates who were issued hall-tickets — a percentage of 52.41. In the afternoon session, 17,024 candidates attended the examination, or 51.22 per cent.

A total of 14,586 candidates enrolled for the Group-II exam in Medak district, out of which 9,736 candidates wrote the test. Collector Bharati Hollikeri visited the examination centres and inquired about the facilities provided to the candidates.

More In: Telangana | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Award for CSR drive

Traffic chock-a-block

Working Sunday fails to give relief to cash-strapped customers

The weight of being a hero

Demonetisation comes as a blessing for GWMC

Saakshar mission starved of funds

A move aimed at checking black money: BJP

Low turnout for Group-II exam

Collector irked at absenteeism of doctors

IT park to come up in Khammam

The story of India's 29th State — Telangana

Telangana Public Service Commission Group II exams commence

It’s raining cash on medical suppliers

No music, no magic

Two prisoners escape from Warangal jail

People throng ‘exchange’ counters at banks, post offices

Shabbir slams demonetisation

Group-II exam conducted without hitch across State

Lok Satta’s pat for bank employees

Telangana Dhoom Dham artistes praise KCR


Hyderabad

Rumours trigger panic buying of salt in Hyderabad

Water board cracks whip on defaulters

Long wait breeds frustration

‘Master plan for Pharma City ready soon’

Tanoura, the magic of twirling

Rs. 20 lakh seized from milk van

Facebook post spurs tension in old city

TS reports Rs. 2,740-cr loss due to Sept. rains

Visakhapatnam

No let-up in rush at banks

Currency notes dumped in drain in Visakhapatnam?

Vizag student excels in Google 4 Doodle contest

Visakhapatnam Christians demand new burial ground

Rain damage in Vizag district put at Rs. 145 crore

Vijayawada

‘Maoists depend on sympathisers to tide over cash crunch’

20 years with a broken rivet in his lungs

M.G. Road to turn smart soon with unique services

Day 2 of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s old note offer sees Rs. 1.61 cr. revenue

Anganwadi schoolchildren steal the show

Museum Education Centre to teach culture to kids

Multilingual poets’ meet gets under way

Jeeyar plans ‘Hall of World Leaders’

RTC suffers huge loss

CM directs steps to mitigate woes


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Telangana

All ears:Minister for IT and Municipal K. T. Rama Rao interacting with Muncipal workers in Khammam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO

IT park to come up in Khammam

Proposal to create 50,000 sft office space within two years to create new employment opportunities, says Minister »