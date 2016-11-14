Low turnout for Group-II exam

Shocked:Husband and wife, who missed the opportunity to give the Group II exam as they came late, were in disbelief, at an exam centre in Khammam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO

TSPSC recruitment exam passes off peacefully on second day

Out of 18,968 candidates who enrolled for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-II recruitment examination, only 11,558 attended the morning exam, while 11,552 candidates wrote the test in the afternoon session on Sunday. The attendance percentage was about 60.9.

In Sangareddy, however, despite a massive awareness campaign, only about 50 per cent of candidates attended the examination. In the morning session, only 17,424 candidates attended the examination out of 32,247 candidates who were issued hall-tickets — a percentage of 52.41. In the afternoon session, 17,024 candidates attended the examination, or 51.22 per cent.

A total of 14,586 candidates enrolled for the Group-II exam in Medak district, out of which 9,736 candidates wrote the test. Collector Bharati Hollikeri visited the examination centres and inquired about the facilities provided to the candidates.