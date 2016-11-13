Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sujana said that long-winding feuds and disputes between individuals and families were detrimental to the society and mutual understanding and coexistence would pave the way for peaceful living.

Inaugurating Lok Adalath at District Court Complex here on Saturday, she said law was allowing people to settle compoundable criminal cases through compromise. However, she made it clear that the judicial system did not encourage forcible compromise by the litigants.

If the petitioners, victims and accused persons came forward to settle their disputes, solution could be found within the purview of the law. Forgiveness was the greatest human trait, she said and added that in road accident cases, Lok Adalath was the best forum to provide instant justice to victims.

Noorullah Ghori, chairman, permanent Lok Adalath, said that Adalath would summon doctors if they failed to issue physical disability certificate to differently-abled persons and see to it that the certificates were issued.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Civil Judge M.V. Harinath said that the authority was trying to ensure equal justice to all. Principal Junior Civil Judge K. Kiran Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Junior Civil Judge Seethal Saritha, Bar Association President B. Rama Rao, advocates Rajkumar Subedar, Manik Raj, Asha Narayana, Deputy Director of Prosecution Shashikiran Reddy, Corporation Bank Chief Manager Maheswar Reddy and UII Divisional Manager Prabhakar were also present.

3,122 cases solved

Staff Reporter adds: District Judge M.V. Ramana Naidu called upon petitioners to come to a compromise and get their cases solved.

Presiding over National Lok Adalat held at the district court here on Saturday, Justice Ramana Naidu said three benches were established to solve the compoundable cases. As many as 3,122 cases were solved and Rs. 76,33,000 penalty was collected.