The Lok Satta district unit was all praise for the bank employees for working from morning to till late hours for last three days for the benefit of customers in the exchange of high denominations, collection of deposits and other regular banking transactions.

In a press note here on Saturday, Lok Satta district president N Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla said that the Reserve Bank of India should give appreciation letters to all the banking staff for working even on holidays. He said that the RBI should compensate the bank employees for losing their holidays.