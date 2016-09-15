The Lok Satta Udyama Samstha Karimnagar district unit has urged the Chief Minister to revoke suspension of Zilla Parishad High School, Rudrangi, School Assistant A. Shankar. The school assistant was suspended on the charges of supporting the agitation demanding the formation of separate Rudrangi mandal in the district.

In a letter faxed to the Chief Minister’s office, a copy of which was released to the media here on Wednesday, Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla said that Mr. Shankar had not participated in any anti-government activity and he had only expressed solidarity to the JAC leaders demanding the creation of Rudrangi as a separate mandal and that too while he was on leave.

District Education Officer S. Srinivasa Chary had suspended the teacher following a complaint against him. The Lok Satta leaders said that the government teacher had not violated any norm.

Ponnam flays Govt.

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar flayed the State Government for suppressing the rights of the people and suspending a government teacher for demanding separate mandal headquarters.

The TRS Government was harassing all sections of the society with its autocratic governance, he alleged and added that during the Telangana statehood movement the employees and others who supported it were not harassed like this by the Government then.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he flayed the TNGO leaders and teachers’ union leaders for remaining silent over the issue of suspension of a teacher without any reason.

JAC leaders had demanded the creation of Rudrangi as a separate mandal