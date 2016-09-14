A theme park and garden on a sprawling 18 acres of land to be developed at a cost of Rs. 15.17 crore

Good news to the people of Karimnagar town. It’s time to chill out with the proposed theme park and gardens on the shores of the picturesque Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir on the outskirts.

The State government has decided to develop a theme park and garden on a sprawling 18 acres of land at a cost of Rs. 15.17 crore, with central government assistance under one-time Additional Central Assistance (ACA) programme. The theme park and garden would be taken up by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

Two phases

In a press release here on Tuesday, Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said that the theme park would be developed in two phases. In the first phase, a park at the Old Satavahana University site would be developed on 18 acres of land allocated for the purpose.

An administrative block with green rooms, function hall with a capacity to host 700 guests, dining hall, bar, banquet hall, 13 guest rooms and two suites in first floor will be constructed.

In second floor of the building, 13 guest rooms and five suites will be constructed. There are plans to have a staff quarters too and for landscaping the premises. The tenders have been already called for the first phase.

In the second phase, they would a develop tourist facility centre, restaurants, cafeterias on different themes, a mini convention centre, open air theatre for social gatherings, landscape spaces, lawns, seating, lighting etc, which would enhance the environs.

Basic infrastructure such as wash rooms, waiting pavilion, clean water supply, street furniture for the comfort of tourists, theme park with a minimum of six themes, digitised musical fountains, boating facilities and beautiful gardens featuring variety of plants, water pool, canals, stone pathways and cascades etc are also in the offing.

