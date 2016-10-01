The Lower Maniar dam (LMD) balancing reservoir in Karimnagar reached its full reservoir level on Monday, forcing the irrigation authorities to release surplus waters into the Manair river by lifting eight floodgates.

After a gap of three years, the LMD reservoir was filled to its brim with the total capacity of 24 tmcs and full reservoir level (FRL) of 920 feet. With the project receiving 16,000 cusecs water, the irrigation authorities were releasing 16,000 cusecs by lifting eight gates, while another 2,000 cusecs was released into the Kakatiya canal.

Following the breach of the Mid-Manair dam and copious inflows into the LMD last Monday, Ministers T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajender released the flood waters from the project into the river by lifting six gates for a few hours. During the period, the project had a capacity of 21 tmcs.