Famous lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja said that literature will get people closer.

Participating in literary festival held at Hyderabad campus of GITAM University located at Rudraram on Wednesday, Mr Ashok Teja said that a song can inspire more than a lecture. Informing that he had written about 2,000 songs in 1,200 cinemas, he said that he wrote songs as per his taste and feelings.

Famous rationalist Babu Gogineni said that students should get the habit of scientific thinking instead of following blind believes prevailing in the society.