Mayor Akula Sujatha Srisailam taking part in the 60th year celebrations of the LIC, in Nizamabad on Thursday: Photo: K.V. Ramana

The organisation pays five per cent of its earnings to the Government of India every year.

Members, staff, and agents of the Life Insurance Corporation of India celebrated the 60th anniversary of the organisation with pomp and gaiety, at the LIC district headquarters at Yellammagutta here on Thursday.

Mayor Akula Sujatha attended the function as the chief guest and congratulated the organisation. Senior branch manager V. Prasad Baswaraj, satellite branch manager Ramchander, Corporator P. Narsu Bai, and LIC Agents Federation of India-Nizamabad vice-president Tajuddin, among others, participated.

LIC authorities said that the insurance company, established on September 1, 1956, has grown from Rs.100 crore assets to Rs.22,10,378 crore assets. It has a life fund of Rs. 20.57 lakh crore, and till March 31, 2016, it has invested Rs. 14,85,901 crore in infrastructure.

That apart, the LIC, the largest in the world, pays five per cent of its earnings to the Government of India every year.

It settles 99.75 per cent claims every year as well.