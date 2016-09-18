The Hyderabad State Liberation Day was celebrated on a low-key in Karimnagar district on Saturday as the main parties such BJP and CPI, who have been demanding the government to celebrate the day as State festival, were busy mobilising people for their respective public meetings in Warangal and Hyderabad.

The BJP National president Amit Shah would be addressing a massive public meeting in Hanamkonda of Warangal district to commemorate the Liberation Day on Saturday. Similarly, the CPI State unit has also decided to convene a meeting in Hyderabad as part of the conclusion of their bus yatra to mark the Liberation Day Celebrations. Respective leaders said that they had to mobilise people for meetings in Warangal and Hyderabad respectively. “If we resort to high-pitch celebrations of hoisting the national flag on the government offices, the police would detain us and it would affect our mobilisation of public to the meetings”, they maintained.