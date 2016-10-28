In-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge, Khammam, V. Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar, called upon paralegal volunteers to actively participate in the ensuing legal awareness campaign to be conducted in rural areas on November 2 and 3.

Justice Sagar was speaking at the annual conference of paralegal volunteers at the Nyaya Seva Sadan organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here on Thursday.

He exhorted the paralegal volunteers to pass on the legal knowledge they acquired during the training programmes conducted by the DLSA to those at the grassroots level.

Justice Sagar emphasised on the need for greater legal awareness in rural areas to help the needy get access to legal services.

The National Legal Services Authority has formulated a programme to conduct legal awareness campaigns in rural areas on November 2 and 3.