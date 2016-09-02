The CPI district committee has decided to stage a huge rally.

The frontal organisations of the Left parties have geared up to ensure the success of the nation-wide strike called by the Central trade unions against the BJP-led Union government’s alleged anti-labour policies on Friday.

The CPI district committee has decided to stage a huge rally involving activists of its frontal organisations from the Pavilion Grounds to the Dharna Chowk in the town on Friday morning.

The trade unions affiliated to the CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML-New Democracy) have planned dharnas and rallies across the district including the coal town of Kothagudem and industrial hub of Palvancha.

In a statement, the Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (M-L) secretary Vinod asked the working class, employees and people at large to make the all-India strike a success.