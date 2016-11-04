Students of Telangana University Law College in association with the District Legal Services Authority went round every household in Nadipally and Sudhapally villages and surrounding tribal hamlets in Dichpally mandal and enquired about legal problems faced by the residents.

Inaugurating the legal survey the head department of law and College Principal Jaitling Yellosa felt that for law students, society and problems in it were a big classroom. Law students could learn on November 2 and 3 about the legal problems in tribal hamlets and how the GOs framed would help solve them, he said.

He also said that students should extend their contribution to solve problems confronted by the society. Assistant professors L. Shobha Rani and Prasanna Rani participated.