The new districts have been proposed only on the demand from people in the form of representations since August 22. “It’s exactly for the technical reasons the Friday’s Cabinet meeting has given its nod for final notification on new districts including the ones proposed recently”, the sources noted. The Law Department was busy preparing the ordinance and it is likely to be issued as early as possible after getting it vetted by legal experts. Sources said that the Chief Minister had already taken the matter to the notice of the Governor. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said after the Cabinet meet that an ordinance would be issued for making certain changes (amendments) in the provisions of the 1974 Act. On repeated questions about the number of new districts, he said that it would be known only after the publication of final notification but said: “The number will be more than 27 as mentioned in the draft notification”. The Cabinet has stopped short of giving its nod for final notification on the number of new districts since four more districts have been proposed. The high-power panel submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Friday.