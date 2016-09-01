The last rites of the eight persons who were killed in a road accident at Medchal in the wee hours of Wednesday were performed in the evening at Sadashivapet town in Medak district.
According to sources, bodies were brought here after post mortem at Hyderabad. Special prayers were offered at a darga and last rites were performed and bodies were buried at the grave yard.
