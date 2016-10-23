The agitators at Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district have renewed hope with the High Court questioning the government whether land rates were revised before issuing the notification for land acquisition in the State.

While hearing a public interest litigation filed by former Congress legislator M. Kodanda Reddy on Tuesday, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankaranarayana wanted to know whether the land rates were revised.

The farmers of Vemulaghat have been contending that the land rates in rural areas have to be revised once in two years and again before issuing the notification for land acquisition.

According to official sources, the last revision of land rates was done on April 1, 2013. Though officials had prepared the report for revision twice, it was not approved by the authorities concerned.

“We can only submit reports on the proposed revision of land rates, but it’s the government that has to take a call on the issue. The revision of land rates have never been in tune with the market rates,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.