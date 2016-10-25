Inspired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s initiative to establish a special house at Hyderabad for Brahmins, Bandrau Ramprasad Rao and Phanindar Rao, brothers from Gajwel, came forward to donate about 1,000 sq. yard land for the construction of Brahmana Sadan at Gajwel.

They handed over the land papers to Collector P. Venkataram Reddy and Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao at a Prajavani programme held at Collectorate on Monday.

This isn’t the first time the brothers donated land; in the past, they donated 1.28 acres for a graveyard.