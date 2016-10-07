Influenced by criticism faced over land purchase in Mallanasagar under GO 123

Even as the issue of Mallannasagar is yet to settle down, the Government is getting ready to issue a notification for the proposed construction of Kondapochamma Reservoir.

The issue of Mallannasagar became a national issue with land oustees fighting for implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 while the Government offered a fixed amount of Rs. 6 lakh per acre under an agreement signed by the seller under GO 123. For the first-time in the case of Vemulaghat under Mallannasagar the Government issued a notification for land acquisition under LA Act instead of GO 123.

Having faced criticism and opposition in the issue Mallannasagar, the Government has decided to go for land acquisition for the Kondapochamma Reservoir, which would come up in 5,696 acres spread over six villages of Wargal and Mulugu mandals of Gajwel constituency in Medak district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao represents Gajwel constituency.

The villages that would be affected by the project are Pamulaparthi (826 acres) of Wargal mandal, Mamidala (2,033), Biranpur (1,009) and Tanedarpally (539 acres) Markook (960) and Kotyala (327) in Mulugu mandal. Three villages — Mamidala, Biranpur and Tanedarpally — in Mulugu mandal would be completely submerged by the project while in the remaining villages the lands were expected to go under water. “The government has decided to go for LA Act- 2013 as many farmers are demanding it instead of GO 123. Why should we give a chance for unnecessary controversy and create trouble. Let them have compensation of their choice. However, this process will take a longer time,” said a revenue official involved in the process.

“The reservoir with a capacity of 7 tmcft water is being taken up to provide irrigation for about 90,000 acres,” Superintending Engineer, Kaleswaram Project, Siddipet, T. Venu said.