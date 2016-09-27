Kakatiya University employees as a unique gesture started free coaching for Group I, II, SI and Constable Recruitment tests.

The Kakatiya University Technical Association (KUTA), meant for demanding their rights and privileges, has launched a series of social work programmes. One of their initiatives was the free coaching for students which was an instant hit. The association on September 13 started this free coaching programme for the Group I, II, SI and Constable Recruitment Test.

“Many expressed doubts over our intention and success. We just got 200 applications. When the classes started, we got 500 students which was beyond our expectation,” said KUTA president Pulla Srinivas.

The association leaders roped in several experts who have been working in various coaching centres. They agreed to spare a few hours to teach the poor and needy students for free. Badrinath (Reasoning), Yadava Reddy (History), Tirunahari Seshu (Economics), K. Mallesham (Indian Polity), P. Rajendra Prasad (English), Srujana (Biology) have been teaching students between 3p.m. and 7p.m. at Physics Seminar Hall on the KU campus.

Help at right time

K. Prasad, a student from rural Mallareddyplalli in Hasanparthy mandal, said that he was studying MTM course on campus. “I wanted to go for Group I coaching but am not in a position to pay Rs. 5,000 for 45-day coaching. Luckily, the KUTA launched this programme and those teaching outside are teaching here also,” he said. G. Sujatha, another student said that she was pursuing M.Sc. (Botany) on campus and found the free coaching by the KUTA very useful. “There are many poor students who cannot pay the fees. Even if coaching centres offer discount, many are still not in a position to pay,” she pointed out.

Mr. Pulla Srinivas said that they had been conducting weekly examinations. Going by the good response, they wish to launch free spoken English classes for employees and students soon. He thanked Vice-Chancellor R. Sayanna and other staff for helping the association.