: The water taps in the remote Jodeghat habitation continue to run dry, but the tale of the as yet undelivered promise, of supplying safe drinking water to tribal villages, does flow out of them with great force. Faulty planning, faulty execution and a host of other factors for which successive governments can be held responsible have caused the delay in grounding of the Rs. 150 crore scheme, work on which had started in 2008.

The Kumram Bheem Drinking Water Supply (KBDWS) scheme envisages supply of purified drinking water to as many as 229 tribal habitations in the mandals of Kerameri, Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Narnoor, Utnoor and Indervelli. Water is to be lifted from the Kumram Bheem reservoir in Asifabad mandal and purified at the Dhanora water purification plant before being pumped to the villages through pipeline.

“Only 80 per cent of the villages can actually be supplied with safe water when it is done,” revealed a source about the efficacy of the KBDWS in the final analysis. “This itself is an optimistic view given the kind of leakages that are occurring in the pipeline,” added the sceptic official.

“Water has already reached Narnoor and will be reaching Utnoor in about 3 weeks,” pointed out Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Karnan. “The existing overhead reservoirs will surely receive purified water within that time,” he asserted.

The scheme faced difficulty in pumping water over the hillocks owing to faulty design. First it was the hurdle created by insufficient capacity pumps and later when the pumping capacity was improved the pipeline would not withstand the pressure.

But faulty planning kept dogging the scheme even in the later period and example of which is the height at which the Babejhari head or reservoir was constructed. The lower height of the reservoir has failed to supply water by gravity to habitations lying beyond which includes the Jodeghat Gondguda and Kolamguda.

The government meanwhile, it is learnt, has planned to increase the quantum of water to be supplied from the 48 litres per capita per day to 100 litres. It will do so by laying a parallel pipeline to the KBDWS one as the latter is inadequate in delivering the quantum envisaged under Mission Bhagiratha.