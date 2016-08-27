Both States agree to give details of utilisation so far this year; three-member panel to meet today on water for kharif

Lack of consensus between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on sharing available water in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs has forced the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to defer the decision on release of water for the ongoing kharif cultivation with a caution to the two States to advice farmers not to raise wet crops until the two dams are full.

However, a decision was taken at the board meeting held here on Friday that a three-member committee comprising Member-Secretary Sameer Chatterjee and Engineers-in-Chief of the two States would meet again on Saturday to take a decision on the proposals submitted by both the States for the entire kharif season, based on the water available above minimum draw down level (MDDL) in the two reservoirs as on August 24.

The board has estimated that 83.5 tmc ft water is available in the two reservoirs on that date for utilisation by the two States, excluding evaporation losses. The AP side was represented by its Water Resources Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar and ENC M. Venkateswara Rao who sought release of 47 tmc ft water for the Kharif, including drinking water needs, while Telangana represented by Special Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and ENC C. Muralidhar put the indent at 40 tmc ft.

Pressure on the two State governments has been increasing for release of water to kahrif crops, particularly paddy, cultivated with the help of bore-wells and rain water under the canal systems. Mr. Sameer Chatterjee said after the meeting that the two sides agreed on several issues although the decision on water release for kharif was put off for Saturday.

He explained that the two States agreed to submit water utilisation account (reports) for minor irrigation sources and losses in the Krishna basin, after the board officials pointed out that they were being kept in dark on water releases by the States. It was further agreed that the three-member committee would meet during every month-end to finalise the indent for water release for the following month since “there is confusion and over-lapping in utilisation” in the absence of proper mechanism to measure water releases by the two States. On Telangana’s demand for sharing water needs of Hyderabad by AP, the board was of the opinion that it was the responsibility of Telangana to meet the needs since the city was in its territory.

There was no consensus on Telangana’s view to reduce MDDL of Srisailam till 834 feet as AP insisted that 854 feet should be maintained so that it could draw water from the Pothireddypadu head regulator system.

The board meeting has decided to call for e-tenders soon for installation of telemetry equipment to measure water releases at Srisalam and Nagarjunsagar systems. The AP side has agreed to provide Rs. 2.5 crore at the earliest for the purpose and Telangana would share the cost at the year-end.