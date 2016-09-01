Taliperu reservoir receives heavy inflows

Kothagudem mandal has recorded the highest rainfall of 96.2 mm followed by Thallada 80.2 mm and Bonakal 78.2 mm in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The district has received an average rainfall of 25.9 mm during the period till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The Taliperu reservoir at Pedamidisileru village in Charla mandal received heavy inflows on Wednesday morning due to incessant rains in the upstream areas of the river spread in border areas of Chhattisgarh State. The project officials opened nine crest gates of the reservoir to facilitate discharge of surplus water downstream.

According to sources, incessant rain over the last two days in Wajedu mandal disrupted normal life in remote tribal pockets of the Agency mandal bordering Chhattisgarh. Medak Staff Reporter adds: Heavy rain lashed several places in the district since morning for about six hours on Wednesday. Low lying areas were inundated and at several places people were evacuated and moved to safe locations.