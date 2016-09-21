Show of strength:(Top) All-party members at Jana Garjana in Jangaon on Tuesday. (Below) People listening to the speeches in rapt attention.- Photos: M. Murali

‘An expert panel should have been constituted, and guidelines framed’

Political JAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram and leaders of various political parties faulted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on reorganisation of districts.

Addressing a massive public meeting organised by the Zilla Sadhana Samithi and JAC here on Monday, Mr. Kodandaram sought to know why the State Government had imposed prohibitory orders and refused permission to the public meeting.

Mr. Rao criticised the then governments for imposing similar restrictions during separate Telangana movement. “Is it proper to force people to move High Court to get permission to hold this public meeting?,” he posed.

Prof. Kodandaram opined that the State Government should have constituted an expert committee and framed proper guidelines for formation of new districts. In the absence such exercise, people are doubting the intentions of the government, he said.

Jangaon and its surroundings have a unique culture and if it is merged with Yadadri district, people would forego their identity. Mr. Rao himself promised people that he would make Jangaon new district headquarters during the 2014 elections. He backed out strangely, now resulting in public unrest, he said.

Former MLC Chukka Ramaiah wanted the Chief Minister to honour the wishes of people.

District Congress Committee president N Rajender Reddy accused the ruling party of bifurcating districts only to suit it27s political gains. People were not taken into confidence and hence there is unrest in several districts. “Where people asked for district status, they are being snubbed, and where none asked for, the Chief Minister created a district. Is there any truth in the claim that new districts are for good governance and transparency?" he sought to know. TDP district president Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and former MLA D Sitakka also faulted the State Government on reorganisation of new districts.

JAC chairman Arutla Dashmantha Reddy and leaders of various other political parties and peoples' organisations were present.

As the meeting got delayed beyond permitted time of 1 pm., the police forcibly stopped the mikes even as Prof. Kodandaram was addressing the meeting. However, on request, they allowed the facility for some more time.

Ruling party MLA M Yadagiri Reddy too addressed the meeting stating that he supported the demand and promised to take up with the issue with the Chief Minister.

Is it proper to force people to move the High Court to get permission to hold this public meeting?

Prof. Kodandaram

TJAC chairman