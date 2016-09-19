Bereaved family members of four victims, who were killed in the tractor accident in which they were travelling fell in a well in Duddenapalli village of Saidapur mandal, have staged dharna with the bodies of the victims in Bommanapalli village of Chigurumamidi mandal on Sunday.

The relatives of the victims Raghu, Srikanth, Raju and Santosh Kumar of Bommanapalli village staged dharna demanding action against Kathula Shiva Kumar, who is the owner of the tractor and took his friends in the tractor for a party and hence responsible for the mishap. The bereaved families demanded that the accused Shiva Kumar should be handed over to them and refused to perform the last rites.

However, the police pacified the families and ensured that the last rites were performed peacefully.