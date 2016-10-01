Khanapur police in Adilabad district on Friday arrested nine persons connected with a gang of criminals specialising in making fake pattadar passbooks aimed at obtaining farm loans from bank on fake papers.

The gang was operating for the last five years and had cheated banks in sanction of loans on fake papers in about 10 cases.

The accused, Pawar Anand, Rathod Indal, both of Rayadari, Banavath Govind, Dyapati Damodar, both of Khanapur, Md. Abdul Salam and Adepu Manoj both of Nirmal, Village Revenue Officer Rasamalla Narsaiah, Amgoth Dood Rao of Kalvatanda and Pawar Anita of Rayadari. According to police the gang was led by Govind and got the pattadar passbooks printed at a press in Nirmal.

The gang also made stamps of Nirmal RDO, Khanapur Tahsildar, panchayat secretary and VRO for manufacturing documents. Damodar, who was computer operator at Khanapur Tahsildar office used to make online entries of pahanies on non existent lands.