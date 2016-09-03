School education authorities declare holidays for three government schools in two villages

The sudden spurt in dengue cases in Khammam division prompted the school education authorities to declare holidays for three government schools in two villages affected by fevers, mainly dengue, in Konijerla and Bonakal mandals respectively.

The authorities have declared a two-day holiday for the mandal parishad primary school in Allapadu, where the incidence of dengue is high, in Bonakal mandal.

The village has recorded as many as 30 confirmed dengue cases in last few days.

Though children were not among the villagers afflicted by dengue, the authorities have announced holidays for the school as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of other seasonal ailments in view of the intermittent rain.

A medical camp was organised on the premises of the school in Allapadu on Friday.

The Zilla Parishad High School and Primary School in Singarayapalem village in Konijerla mandal remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday in view of the prevailing health situation in the village hit by fevers.

A two-day holiday has been declared for the mandal parishad primary school in Allapadu to prevent spread of seasonal diseases keeping in view the prevailing inclement weather conditions, said N. Rajesh, District Educational Officer, Khammam.

The school will function on second Saturday and Sunday to compensate the two-day holiday, Mr. N. Rajesh said.