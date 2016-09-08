The new district to likely forego some of its major tourist attractions, pilgrim centres and archaeological sites

Khammam district widely acclaimed for its ancient Buddhist sites and historical monuments is set to undergo major changes in the cultural heritage and tourism spheres after the proposed reorganisation of the district.

The district will witness drastic reduction in its geographical area consequent to the formation of the proposed Kothagudem district with 18 mandals (roughly 8,044 sq. km).

Though Khammam district is expected to retain 22 mandals (little over 4,613 sq. km), it is likely to forego some of its major tourist attractions, pilgrim centres and archaeological sites in the aftermath of the reorganisation.

The ancient Buddhist Maha Stupa at Nelakondapalli will remain in Khammam district. However, another ancient Buddhist site on Karukonda hillock in Kothagudem mandal will be included in the soon-to-be formed Kothagudem district.

Nelakondapalli, the birthplace of famous saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu, the founder of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, will remain in Khammam district.

But the famous temple town, popularly known as Bhadradri, is poised to be included in the proposed Kothagudem district.

The megalithic sites of immense archaeological significance in Gundala mandal are also expected to become part of Kothagudem district.

A shadow of uncertainty looms large over the fate of a slew of ambitious tourism promotion projects, including the development of tourist circuit connecting the ancient Buddhist sites in Nelakondapalli and Karukonda mooted by the agencies concerned last year.