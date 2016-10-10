In a significant step towards ‘smart policing,’ the Khammam police have embraced mobile technology in a big way by launching RapidCop , an integrated mobile application, to effectively prevent and control crime, improve the efficiency of day to day operations and accountability in the department.

The mobile app is equipped with a host of key features to facilitate two-way communication, GPS-based vehicle tracking system for real-time monitoring of the movement of vehicles, and incident tracking and reporting.

Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim formally launched the app at a programme held here on Sunday. TrakitNow Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has developed the GPS-enabled app exclusively for the Khammam police.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Qasim said the control and command centre application will allow real-time tracking of the police patrol vehicles moving across the city at a click of a button. There will also be two-way communication between the control room and the police personnel in the field.

Any incident in the city can be reported to the control room by clicking and sending pictures and video clips from the scene of the crime through the mobile app. The app facilitates real-time incident reporting with “Dial 100” integration. This will, in turn, pave the way for quick response from the control room to any incidents of crime or any other emergency situations like major accidents and natural calamities.

Officer on Special Duty (administration) R. Bhaskaran and others were also present.