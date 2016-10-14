Managing trustee of Kapu Educational Trust (KET) and former IAS officer M. Gopalakrishna has invited applications from candidates belonging to the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities, who have qualified in the Civil Services (prelims) examination-2016, for scholarships for the Mains coaching. In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Gopalakrishna said that eligible candidates may apply to KET at 12-2-823/A/23 Sanotoshnagar, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad-500028, or may contact 040-23513420/23525322 or email gopalkm2006@rediffmail.com by October 30.

Please Wait while comments are loading...