KCR vows to do his best for Siddipet’s growth

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the Telangana State was able to increase its revenue indicated by the fact that the State achieved a growth rate of 21.7%. He said the government could accord permission to as many as 5,000 industries in the last three years thereby promoting growth in the State.

Mr. Rao was addressing a public meeting at the district headquarters after laying foundation stone for the construction of Collectorate, Commissionarate and medical college at Siddipet on Wednesday. He said in a first, the Telangana government was trying to bring all farmers under one umbrella and as part of that, Rytu Samanvaya Samithis (RSS) were being established in the State. Through the Samithis, the farmers would be extended ₹4,000 per acre for two crops.

“This year, farmers cultivated cotton in about 50 lakh acres. From next year onwards, the government will decide what crop to grow in how many acres so that farmers do not face any loss owing to excess production,” he said, adding that the government was supplying 24-hour power to the farm sector, and had addressed the problems with regard to seed and fertilizers.

Referring to the introduction of KCR Kit, the Chief Minister said the scheme was to put an end to unnecessary C-Sections being performed in hospitals. He mentioned that the number of institutional deliveries had increased from 1.2 lakh to 4.5 lakh a month.

“Siddipet is my birthplace. It has given me political birth too and I am indebted to the people of the region who supported me to fight for separate State. I am what I am today because of the support and blessings of the people here. I will always work for the growth of Siddipet and its people. This year, I have laid foundation stone for new buildings and I will do the same next year too,” he said, adding that Ranganaik Sagar would be developed into a tourist destination.

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, DGP Anurag Sharma and others were present.

Making time for friends

Being busy does not hinder the Chief Minister from meeting his friends. While on his way to attend a series of programmes at Siddipet, Mr. Rao stopped at Mulugu and picked up his friends Jahangeer, Ontimamidi Market Committee Chairman, and Anji Reddy.

He called them over phone asking them to be at the main road and picked them up in the vehicle he was travelling in.