KCR to visit Bhadrakali temple today

City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu has appealed to devotees thronging the historic Bhadrakali temple to make it early and bear with little inconvenience for about two hours in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Sunday.

He said the Chief Minister was tentatively expected to be present at the temple between 9 a.m. and 12 noon to offer special prayers and to present gold ornaments to the presiding deity.

The police would be imposing traffic and parking restrictions. “We will allow the devotees to offer prayers but they have to bear with certain orders inside the temple until Chief Minister leaves,” the city police chief said.

MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said the Chief Minister during his earlier visits had promised to present gold ornaments to the deity Bhadrakali and accordingly he was coming to redeem his pledge.

A gold crown weighing three kg 700 grams worth about Rs 3.60 crore would be presented to the deity and special prayers offered on the auspicious Durgastami.

According to the district officials, the Chief Minister was likely to arrive in Warangal on late Saturday night and visit Bhadrakali temple in early hours of Sunday.

After his visit to temple, he would leave for Hyderabad. However, a detail schedule of the CM’s visit was not yet released.