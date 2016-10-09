The gold crown, worth about Rs. 3.60 crore, that will be offered to the Bhadrakali temple by Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: Special Arrangement

City police commissioner G Sudheer Babu has appealed to devotees thronging the historic Bhadrakali temple to bear with a little inconvenience — for about two hours — in view of Telangana Chief Minsiter K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Sunday.

He said the Mr. Rao would be present in the temple between 9 am and 12 noon to offer special prayers and to present gold ornaments to the presiding deity.

The police would impose traffic and parking restrictions. “We will allow the devotees to offer prayers but they have to bear with certain orders till the Chief Minister leaves,” he said.

MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said the Chief Minister had promised to present gold ornaments to the deity and, accordingly, he was coming to the temple to fulfil his vow.

Fulfilling vow

Mr. Rao had promised to make the offering if he realised the Telangana Statehood dream. A gold crown weighing 3 kg and 700 grams, worth about Rs 3.60 crore, would be presented to the deity on Durgashtami.

According to the district officials, the chief minister was likely to arrive in Warangal on late Saturday night and visit Bhadrakali temple in early hours of Sunday. After his visit to the temple, Mr. Rao would leave for Hyderabad. However, a detailed schedule of Mr. KCR’s visit had not yet been released to the media.