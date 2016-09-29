Mallannasagar issue will be solved soon, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged residents of both Erravalli and Narsannapet villages to go in for community harvesting, so that crops of all the farmers could be harvested in a short period of time. Stating that rain gods have blessed the State, he said people should make use of the opportunity and start preparations for three crops a year. The third crop should be of short duration, he said.

Participating in a review meeting here on the developmental activities in both the villages on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Ankapur in Nizamabad district set an example for the entire state through the joint efforts of farmers.

“We got sufficient rain and the water will last for at least two years. The El- Nino effect, causing drought is over and we have entered the La-Nino phase which brings rains and it will stay for six to 12 years,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, adding that he had predicted good rains and floods in the past. Referring to Mallannasagar, Mr Rao said: “The Mallannasagar issue is coming to a close and all outstanding issues will be solved in two or three days.”

“Daydreaming will not fetch any result. The real challenge starts now. The entire village has to work like an army ready for harvesting. Some will be involved in cutting, some in collecting the produce and others in transporting it. I will also come on that day to start harvesting. Let us work together and all of us should work for all. Village Development Committees (VDC) should take active role in imposing some restrictions that are required,” said the Chief Minister. He said that financial management should be handed over to women who will spend very carefully. He told the Joint Collector P. Venkataram Reddy to link up bore-wells with sumps and dig about 80 bore wells in both the villages.

“Ladies are the best administrators and we have seen the rule of Indira Gandhi in the past,” he said. Collector D. Ronald Rose, Superintendent of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Agriculture University Vice- Chancellor Praveen Rao and others were present at the review meeting.