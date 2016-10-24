For a cause:Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Suresh Reddy, Jana Reddy and others taking out a rallly marking the end of the four-day padayatra, at Bodhan on Sunday.— Photo: K.V. RAMANA

Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy said that the TRS government has miserably failed on all fronts and has meted out injustice to all those who have voted it to power believing in its electoral promises.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not keep a single promise while the Congress had given the separate State by sacrificing its political future. Mr. Rao is unleashing threats on his opponents by promoting undemocratic culture, he said while addressing a well-attended public meeting organised to mark the end of the four-day Maha Padayatra launched by former Minister P. Sudharshan Reddy demanding immediate reopening of Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF), here on Sunday evening.

Calling upon people to be ready to give a fitting lesson to Mr. Rao and his party whenever time comes, Mr. Jana Reddy said that his party would expose the TRS government’s failure to fulfil its assurance of reopening of the NSF within 100 days of its coming to power. After TRS assumed power, old factories like Sirpur Kagaznagar Paper Mill and Rayon Factory at Kamalapur were closed down, forget about the establishment of new factories, he said.

Launching a tirade against the TRS government, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said it is most unfortunate to remind the need of taking over the NSF even after the formation of Telangana. It is shameful on the part of the TRS to forget its promise of taking over the company within 100 days, he added.

Workers, employees, students and people at large fought for the separate State believing that their lives would improve. Moved by the sacrifices of the youth and constant persuasion of Congress leaders, AICC president Sonia Gandhi granted Telangana. On the other hand, in the TRS regime, injustice is being meted out to all sections of the society, he said.

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud alleged that Mr. Rao government is in power on the basis of lies and deception.

Legislator T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that while the TDP half of NSF, Mr. Rao is trying to sell the remaining half of it.

Listing out the promises of TRS, Mr. Sudharshan Reddy said that he decided to take out the Maha Padayatra roping in all Opposition parties to enlighten people on the deceptions of the government and also its failures.

Former Speaker K. R. Suresh Reddy, CPI (ML)-New Democracy leaders V. Prabhakar and A. Papaiah also spoke.