Surender was TRS founder member and senior party leader, who died in Hyderabad

Relatives, political activists and people in large numbers bade a tearful adieu to Vemula Surender Reddy (74) at his native village Velpur on Sunday. He was TRS founder member and senior leader and passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao paid floral tributes to the departed leader and consoled his son V. Prasanth Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Mission Bhagiratha and the Balkonda MLA at the funeral site. Among those who attended the funeral included Finance Minister Etela Rajender, Health Minister K. Lakshma Reddy, Endowment Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, Members of Parliament K. Kesava Rao, D. Srinivas, B.B. Patil and Balka Suman.

All MLCs and MLAs from the district, Govt Whip Nallala Odelu, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, ZP Chairman D. Raju, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Collector Yogitha Rana and Jt. Collector A. Ravinder Reddy also paid homage to Surender Reddy.

After spending a few minutes at the funeral the Chief Minister left for his farm house at Erravelli by road.