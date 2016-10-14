RYOTS’ INTERESTS:Telugu Desam Party leaders taking out a rally in support of farmers from the Ekashila Park to Collectorate in Warangal on Thursday.-Photo: M. Murali

Telugu Desam Party State working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao of neglecting farmers in the state.

Several of Chief Minister’s relatives were engaged in producing spurious seeds harming the farmers, he alleged.

The TDP leader was addressing a gathering at the District Collector’s office. The party workers took out a rally from Ekasila Park to Collector’s office to highlight the problems being faced by the farming community in Telangana.

The party leaders wanted the Government to book criminal cases against the individuals and companies selling spurious seeds. They also demanded that the Government pay a compensation of Rs. 40,000 per acre.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said farmers were the worst affected with prolonged dry spell and then sudden heavy downpour. The Government failed to come up with a comprehensive agriculture policy to protect the interests of the farmers, he opined.

“Just because KCR is earning Rs.5 crore per acre, he should not assume that all farmers in the State were also earning. Even after two and half years in power he did not deliver his promise of loan waiver to farmers,” he pointed out.

Party State president L. Ramana said that KCR had failed to keep up his promises made to the farmers. “TDP demands the Chief Minister to waive off the farm loans at one go and initiate criminal cases against those selling spurious seeds,” he said.

Party district president G. Satyanarayana Rao, former MLA Seethakka, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Vem Narender and other leaders took part in the rally and dharna.