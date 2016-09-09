TRS comes under sharp attack at ‘Rythu Rana Bheri’ held at Devarakonda

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has squarely blamed the Telangana government in general and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in particular of neglecting the agriculture sector in the State.

The Congress party continued to build pressure on the government by going ahead with its public meeting on farmers’ issue. On Thursday, it organised a fairly good show ‘Rythu Rana Bheri’ at Devarakonda. Attended by senior leaders, including TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy and others, the TRS government came under sharp attack for its failure to bail out the farming community.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the government for not fulfilling the promise of waiving crop loan up to Rs. 1 lakh. He said the Chief Minister wants farmers to remain hooked to their debts till the next elections. “About 37 lakh farmers are tied up to their old debts due to non-fulfilment of promise by the TRS government. Nearly 3.5 lakh women, who had pledged their jewellery, did not get any relief. Mr. Rao is deliberately causing delay in clearing the crop loan waiver dues while diverting funds for other purposes,” he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also alleged that Rs. 920 crore, received from the Central government towards drought relief, has been diverted to other schemes by the TRS government. The TPCC chief demanded that the State government clear crop loan waiver dues at one go on immediate basis.

He accused the TRS government of resorting to forced land acquisition for different projects. He asked as to why the State government was hesitant to pay compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and instead coming up with different GOs to deny rehabilitation and resettlement to affected farmers and agriculture workers.