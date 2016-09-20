Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to establish a feudal system in the State, which people should oppose tooth and nail, said BJP leader N. Vengugopal Reddy.

Shying away from celebration Telangana Liberation Day, snubbing Kodandaram and JAC and by refusing to honour the Ande Sri song that stirred the masses during the separate Telangana movement, KCR was indirectly supporting the feudal system and trying to establish it after it had gone.

People of Telangana liberated the region from the clutches of Nizam and valiantly fought against the feudal lords.

“Telangana people should brace up once again now to fight against KCR and his unilateral and autocratic rule,” Mr. Venugopal Reddy said.

He found fault with Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, who commented against Mr. Amit Shah and Warangal public meeting. KCR demanded for celebrations on September 17 while in the opposition.

But after assuming power, he just ignored to do the same. “If BJP is making similar demand, the TRS leaders are branding it as communal,” he said.

Staying away from celebrations and commenting further amounted to humiliating the people who fought against the feudal lords and Nizam. They gave their life to free Telangana when Nizam refused to join Indian Union.

The ruling TRS party was afraid of growing public patronage to the BJP that was growing as an alternative to the ruling party in the State, he observed.