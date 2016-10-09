The green signal for creation of Asifabad as the fourth district in the existing Adilabad was given by the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, without much thought, according to sources in the ruling TRS. Mr. Rao reportedly asked Adilabad TRS leaders and public representatives as to whether they required any changes in the proposed trifurcation during a meeting with them on October 3.

Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi was the one who came up with the suggestion of creating Asifabad which was readily agreed upon by the Chief Minister.

A preliminary exercise was done at the office of Mr. Rao immediately and the announcement was made.

The event is being quoted as an example of the whimsical attitude of the Chief Minister by Opposition parties.

“Instead of conceding the demand for a tribal district with Utnoor as its headquarters, he has fragmented the tribal population in Adilabad district,” lamented Adilabad District Congress Committee working president Naresh Jadhav.