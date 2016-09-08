Congress MLA from Gadwal D.K. Aruna has charged the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, with ignoring the demand for separate Gadwal district owing to political motives and revenge.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ms. Aruna said that the Chief Minister was hurting the self-respect of Gadwal people by saying that all objections on Gadwal issue came from a single person.

The Chief Minister allegedly made a comment on this in the review meeting held with the officials on Tuesday. “Is it possible for one person to send 6,000 objections online,” she asked.

“In fact most objections for the new district came against the government’s proposal to create Wanaparthy as a new district,” she said.

Ms. Aruna wanted to know whether the government had conducted a single Gram Sabha in Mahabubnagar to know people’s sentiment and further said that the Chief Minister took it as a personal issue rather than an administrative issue to keep Gadwal out of the proposed new districts.