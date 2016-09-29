Bharatiya Janata Party State President K. Laxman flayed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for abolishing the contract of the executing agency of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) earthen bund, instead of punishing the contractor for poor quality of work.

The earthen bund of the MMD had breached following flash floods during recent rains. Mr. Laxman lead a team of party leaders to the MMD breach site on Wednesday and inspected the damages to the project and fields inundated due to the flooding.

They also interacted with the land oustees of Manwada, Kodurupaka, Rudravaram and Cheerlavancha villages.

Talking to newsmen, the BJP State President said that the Congress party had delayed the completion of the MMD for eight years by escalating the project cost and now the TRS was following in its footsteps for last two years and calling fresh tenders for the project by escalating the cost.

“What is the meaning in calling for fresh tenders by abolishing the existing contract without taking penal action against the contractor and placing him in black-list for causing such a huge loss following the breach”, he questioned.

“How could the MMD Project store 25.87 tmcs of water when the project could not sustain 3 tmcs of water and breached following heavy inflows”, he asked. He also alleged that the TRS Government was pro-contractors and anti-people.

‘Use central funds’

Demanding that the Government fulfil its promise of providing double-bed room houses to all the land oustees of the MMD project, he flayed the Chief Minister for failing.

He suggested that the Government take up the double-bed room houses with the funds provided by the Union Government under Awas Yojana scheme and contributing the State Government share.

Expressing concern over the damages to the standing crops and the formation of sand dunes in the fields following the breach, he demanded that the Government procure the lands by providing compensation of Rs. 25 lakh per acre and an ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 per acre for crop damages.

He said that they would raise the land oustees’ problems in the Assembly and grill the Government.