Chief Minister faulted for not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day officially

BJP national president Amit Shah said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should realize that he cannot hold on to power for a long time by just buying leaders from other political parties.

Addressing a public meeting held to mark the Telangana Liberation Day at Hanamkonda on Saturday, he said people of Telangana know the true colours of KCR and were ready to teach him a lesson. Most of the schemes launched for the benefit of farmers, students and other poorer sections were being stalled by the KCR government. The farmers did not get benefit from PM Fasal Yojana and other schemes too did not reach the targeted sections in Telangana State.

The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching new welfare scheme every 15 days but unfortunately they are not reaching the people in Telangana State.

During the last two-and-a-half years, the Centre has released more than Rs 90,000 crore for various development projects in the State apart from sanctioning institutions such as Horticulture university and revival of fertilizer company.

The BJP promises and delivers, he said and asked: “I want to know from KCR what happened to his loan waiver promised to farmers. Why did the farmers fail to get benefit.”

Mr Amit Shah launching a scathing attack on KCR, charging him with shying away from conducting official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 as he was afraid of hurting Owaisi.

“I am asking Mr KCR, who made you Chief Minister? Owaisi or people of Telangana,” he said. The BJP would definitely come to power in Telangana in 2019 and it would organize official function to commemorate the Telangana Liberation Day as is being done by Maharashtra and Karnataka governments.

Mr Amit Shah appealed to people to support the BJP in building a Telangana that is free from Owaisis.

Mr Amit Shah during his 20 minute speech recalled the atrocities committed by the Nizam private army Razakars and how they were let loose by the Nizam. He also listed out the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.

The BJP leader also tried to rebut the criticism made by Congress leaders on Mr Modi and his government on Kashmir issue and foreign trips of Mr Modi.

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, state president K Laxman, MLC Mr Ramachandra Rao and others spoke. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir, senior leaders P Chandrasekhar Rao, P Muralidhar Rao, several former MLAs, MLCs were present.