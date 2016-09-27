Poor quality works:The breach of Mid Manair Dam Project at Manvada village in Karimnagar district on Monday.(Below) People from submerged villages staging a protest at Neelogipally village in the district.- Photos: Thakur Ajay Pal Singh

Chief Minister undertakes aerial survey as the Mid Manair earth dam breaches following the deluge on Sunday night

Alleging that the delay in construction of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) by contractors led to the breach of the earth dam, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled the the contract and ordered fresh tendering process for MMD works.

The Chief Minister, who visited Karimnagar town on Monday, reviewed the flood situation with Ministers T Harish Rao and Etala Rajender, Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar, district MPs and legislators. He also conducted an aerial survey of the MMD and Sripada Yellampalli projects.

The Mid Manair earth dam constructed as part of the SRSP flood canal project was breached following deluge on Sunday night.

The MMD was expected to act as a balancing reservoir for the proposed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Following incessant rains and copious inflows into the MMD, the flood waters overflowed from the spillway and the earth dam on Sunday, forcing the district authorities to evacuate land oustees of the project.

The irrigation authorities had planned to store 3 tmcft of water in the MMD.

However, following the 130-metre breach to the earth dam, the entire water in the reservoir flowed to the LMD reservoir.

Talking to newsmen, the Chief Minister said the MMD breached due to heavy inflows and also due to incomplete earth dam works at the left side of the project. He told the officials to ensure that the works were given to a competent agency which quote five per cent less . He said all the 12,000 villagers, who were shifted to rehabilitation centres on Sunday, returned to their villages as the flood waters receded.

Alleging that the Congress government had delayed the payment of compensation to land oustees, the Chief Minister also announced distribution of compensation to children of land oustees who are majors (21 years).

As per the new order, each person who are 21 and above would get Rs 2 lakh compensation and it would cost the state exchequer an additional amount of Rs 114 crore. The Chief Minister said the scheme would benefit 4,231 land oustees of MMD and 1,447 of Sripada Yellampalli project.