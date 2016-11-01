With the start of auspicious Karthika masam, festive atmosphere is prevailing at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district with the arrival of several thousands of devotees on Monday. The devotees after taking holy dip in the holy tank (dharmagundam) formed serpentine queues for the darshan of presiding deities. It took the devotees more than two hours for the darshan.

There was heavy rush of pilgrims for participating in the traditional rituals of abhishekams and “kode mokku”.

The womenfolk were seen lighting lamps in front of the temple as part of the ritual during Kartika masam.