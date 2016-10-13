Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalhasan Reddy announced the suspension of Manakondur Sub-Inspector of Police Vamshi Krishna over the suicidal death of a youth on Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen, Mr.Reddy said that they suspended the SI pending inquiry and registered a criminal case under section 374 of IPC. He said that the local tahsildar would conduct inquest to ascertain whether the SI’s gunman and another cop were also involved in the attack on local youth during Dasara procession. The SP said that they would conduct an inquiry and take disciplinary action if the police personnel are found guilty.

Expressing concern over the attack on police station and damages, he also appealed to the people to not to take law into their hands. He said that the people had damaged their own public property by attacking the police station.

Cases against attackers

The police would also register a criminal case against the persons involved in the attack on the police station and identify them by having look at the video footage and gathering evidence from other sources.

Karimnagar Assistat Commissioner of Police J. Rama Rao, inspectorsHariprasad, B. Srinivas Reddy, and Vijayasaradhi were also present.