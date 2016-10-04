The Karimnagar district is most likely to be divided into four districts namely Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Sircilla following the consent given by the district TRS leaders and elected representatives to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.

At a meeting convened by the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Monday, the TRS district unit leaders and elected representatives have accepted the proposals for carving out four districts from the existing Karimnagar district for effective administration and benefit of people. Besides, they had also supported the decision to merge 10 mandals with the adjoining new districts and formation of 15 new mandals in the new district carved out of Karimnagar district.

Sources said that the TRS leaders had welcomed the bifurcation of Karimnagar district into four districts which includes Karimnagar with population of 11 lakhs, Jagtial with 10 lakhs, Peddapalli with eight lakhs and Sircilla with six lakhs population. It may be recalled that initially the government had proposed three districts with Karimnagar, Jagtial and Peddapalli.

Following the agitations demanding the formation of Sircilla as separate district, the state government had succumbed to the pressures and announced to carve out Sircilla district also. People of Sircilla Assembly segment represented by Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao, who raised a hue and cry and launched agitations, have now started conducting milk abhishekhams to the portraits of KTR and KCR for announcing Sircilla as a district.

On the other hand, the people of new Karimnagar district are a worried lot over losing its sheen following the bifurcation of the district into four districts.