R&B roads of 14.5-kilometre length to be taken up initially

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), which had won accolades a decade and half ago when it was municipal council by bagging clean city award for proper segregation and collection of garbage from the generation points, is now gearing up to make a litter-free Karimnagar town.

As part of its campaign to secure the Smart city status, the MCK has decided to start the campaign of litter-free main roads.

It will take up R&B roads of 14.5 kilometre length initially in the town. The programme was formally launched on Sunday coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi.

The municipal authorities have decided to educate the roadside traders, business establishments, and hotels, residents residing in houses and apartments and others to put their garbage in the container and dump it in the municipal garbage collection vehicles.

The traders and residents were strictly informed not to dump the garbage or any litter on the roads and warned of fine ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 as per Municipal Acts.

The sanitary workers while sweeping main roads would inform the shop-keepers and others not to dump the litter on the roads. Besides, the MCK had also constituted special task force teams to monitor the programme.

“If the task force teams notice any garbage in front of any shop, they will impose fine immediately,” the official sources informed.

When contacted Mayor S Ravinder Singh said: “We have already won the clean city award a decade and half ago and we will ensure that the Karimnagar city was clean and tidy without any litter on the main roads”, he maintained.

The mayor said that after the successful completion of litter-free main roads they would take up the campaign in busy business centres such as Gunj, Annapurna complex, vegetable market, Gandhi road and other commercial centres and later in the residential colonies.

Mr. Singh also said that corporation was planning to distribute safety gadgets such as boots and gloves to all the sanitary workers.