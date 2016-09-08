‘Smart City tag will ensure flow of funds to the tune of Rs. 1,000 crore from the Centre’

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh has called upon all sections of the society to contribute their ideas on the development of the town and the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for securing the ‘Smart City’ status.

Participating in a programme organized by Sri Chaitanya College of Engineering on Wednesday, the Mayor said that the town spread over 23 sq. km and has over 250 apartment complexes. He said that the town is densely populated with some amenities for the people.

The Mayor said that inclusion of Karimnagar in the ‘Smart City’ list would ensure flow of funds to the tune of Rs. 1,000 crore from the Centre for the development of the town.

College Secretary M. Ramesh Reddy said that the mechanical engineering department was providing constructive suggestions to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar for securing the status.

Later, the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner Krishna Bhaskar flagged off a motorcycle rally organized by the students to educate the people on participating in the Smart City campaign.