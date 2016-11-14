Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited Chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao received the Best Farmer Award by ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad.

At a function held on the occasion of Farmers’ Day in agricultural university in Hyderabad on Sunday, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and TS Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud felicitated Mr. Rajeshwara Rao and presented the award. The Karimnagar dairy has been running in profit and has been benefiting 65,000 milk producers albeit farmers in the district since the last decade and a half.

Mr. Rajeshwara Rao has introduced several welfare schemes for the benefit of milk producers and their cattle. He has taken several measures to increase milk production and sales which has made the dairy stand first in the State. Speaking on the occasion, he said the award has increased his responsibility and he assured to implement more welfare schemes for milk producers.

