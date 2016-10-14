The District Collector’s office here wore a deserted look on Thursday following the division of employees and shifting of furniture to the new districts - Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla.

Usually, the collectorate remains abuzz with activity following the location of all the departments and their heads in the town earlier.

After the district reorganisation, employees working in the town were allocated to the three new districts. All the offices were empty with the shifting of furniture and computers and some of the them were vacant following the shifting of existing offices to other districts. Even the flow of visitors dwindled considerably.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed had convened a meeting with the officials of Social Welfare departments of SC\ST\BC and minority welfare and instructed them that he would be making surprise inspections of hostels and the facilities available for the student community.

He also instructed the district officials not to leave their places of posting without prior permission. He asked them to inform him about availing of the Government holidays and leaves well in advance.